LAGOS, April 2 The Nigerian naira
gained marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank market
and at the bi-weekly foreign exchange auction on Monday,
supported by about $240 million in dollar sales by three local
units of energy companies.
The naira appreciated to 157.65 to the dollar on the
interbank market, versus the 157.70 a dollar it closed at on
Friday.
Traders said units of Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron
and ExxonMobil sold around $240 million to some
lenders on Monday, boosting dollar liquidity in the market and
providing support for the local currency.
At the bi-weekly auction, the central bank sold $100 million
at 155.90 to the dollar, compared with $150 million sold at
156.01 to the dollar at the previous auction on Wednesday.
"The naira should hover around the present level or
appreciate a little for the better part of this week because of
the expected dollar sales by the NNPC (state-owned energy
company)," one dealer said.
