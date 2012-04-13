LAGOS, April 13 The Nigerian naira strengthened
to its highest level in a month against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Friday, supported by dollar sales by a unit
of Royal Dutch Shell and speculation on sales by
state-owned energy firm NNPC to local lenders.
The local currency closed the week at 157.40 to the dollar
on the interbank, firmer than the 157.70 to the dollar it closed
on Thursday.
Four oil multinational companies sold around $186 million to
lenders early in the week, which boosted dollar liquidity in the
market and provided support for the local currency.
"The market reacted to the invitation by NNPC to some banks
to bid for its dollars today (Friday) and coupled with another
dollar sale by Shell," on currency trader said.
Dealers said the naira was also supported by large dollar
inflows from offshore investors who participated at a treasury
bills auction on Wednesday.
"Since NNPC was unable to conclude its dollar sales this
week, we expect the naira to strengthen further next week when
the funds hit the market," another dealer said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)