LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's naira fell
against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday on
strong dollar demand, erasing gains made after central bank took
measures to strengthen the naira currency.
The naira closed at 160.80 to the dollar on the interbank
market, weaker than the 160.35 it closed at on Friday.
The beleaguered naira received a breather last Wednesday, a
day after the central bank took measures to stabilise the
weakening local currency, closing at 160.02.
The central bank (CBN) left its benchmark interest rate
on hold at 12 percent on Tuesday, as expected, but
took surprise measures to tighten liquidity.
The CBN raised cash reserve requirement for lenders in
Africa's second biggest economy to 12 percent from 8 percent and
reduced net open foreign exchange positions to one percent from
three percent to support the naira.
Traders said strong demand for the greenback coming from
importers who are taking advantage of the initial appreciation
in the value of the local currency to take positions in the
market was responsible for the naira loss.
"The central bank measure was short-lived because when the
naira appreciated initially, a number of importers rushed to buy
the dollar to take advantage of the lower price and this put
more pressure on the available dollars in the market," one
dealer said.
"We saw some dollar flows from oil companies today, but not
enough to support the level of demand in the market," the dealer
said.
Traders said unit of Royal Dutch Shell and Agip
sold over $100 million to some lenders on Monday, but demand in
the market clear the available dollar.
On the bi-weekly foreign exchange auction, the central bank
sold $200 million at 155.84 to the dollar, compared with $217
million at 155.84 to the dollar last Wednesday.
Traders said the naira will continue to hover around the
present level with expected further month-end dollar flows from
oil companies.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)