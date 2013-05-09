LAGOS May 9 The Nigerian naira firmed to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, supported by dollar flows from offshore investors buying local treasury bills, traders said.

The local unit was trading at 157.55 naira to the greenback at mid-day, a level it last touched on April 10, and firmer than Wednesday's close of 157.80 naira.

"Dollar flow from offshore investors buying local debt at an auction yesterday boosted supply in the market," one dealer said.

Nigeria sold about 157.05 billion naira worth of treasury bills at auction on Wednesday, with a higher level of foreign investor participation, boosting interbank dollar liquidity in Africa's top energy producer.

Dealers said the flows from offshore investors buying bonds complemented dollar supply from two oil companies on Wednesday to support the local unit, but fear of surging demand for the greenback, may cut short the naira rally.

"We may not be able to sustain the rally ... (due) to the strength of dollar demand in the market," another dealer said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Stephen Nisbet)