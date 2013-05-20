LAGOS May 20 Nigeria's naira firmed
against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday after
the central bank met demand for the greenback at its currency
auction, traders said.
The unit firmed to close at 158.35 naira to the dollar on
the interbank, after weakening to 158.50 naira intra-day,
compared with Friday's close of 158.40 naira.
The central bank sold $245.45 million at its official window
at 155.74 naira to the dollar, after initially offering $300
million, as against $207.66 million it sold at its last auction
on Wednesday.
"The naira ... strengthened after the result of the central
bank auction showed weak demand," one dealer said.
Dollar sales by oil companies and offshore funds buying
local bonds have kept the naira stable at around 157 level to
the dollar in the last two weeks but a resurgence in demand for
the greenback dragged the currency down to a three weeks low on
Friday.
Nigeria plans to sell 121.33 billion naira ($771 mln) worth
of treasury bills, which could attract foreign investors and
help support the naira.
Dealers expect the naira to trade between 158.50 and 158.90
this week as oil company dollar sales will likely remain weak,
unless cash from portfolio investors taking positions in bonds
materialise.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)