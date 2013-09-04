LAGOS, Sept 4 The Nigerian naira
weakened further on Wednesday on the back of strong demand for
the dollar even as the central bank pledged that it had no plans
to devalue the local currency.
The naira fell to 163.6 to the dollar on the interbank
compared with 162.95 a dollar the previous day.
Dealers said limited dollar supply from oil companies had
weakened the naira along with the central bank's decision, so
far, not to sell dollars directly to lenders.
"Many customers who could not win their bids at the official
forex auction resorted to the interbank market to cover their
positions, putting the naira under pressure," one dealer said.
"We expect that the NNPC (state-owned energy company) will
sell dollars before Friday or at latest next week, while
possible direct dollar sales by the central bank could help
support the naira in the near term," another dealer said.
The central bank said on Tuesday it would resist pressure to
devalue the naira since it retains ample funds to defend the
currency.
Nigeria's central bank in July hiked the cash reserve
requirement for public sector deposits to 50 percent from 12
percent in a bid to tighten naira liquidity and shore up its
value but has failed to stem the currency's decline.
In the official window, the central bank sold $260.75
million at 155.76 to the dollar, compared with $285 million at
the same rate on Monday.
