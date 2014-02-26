Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LAGOS Feb 26 Nigeria's central bank intervened with dollar sales to lift the naira on Wednesday but strong demand for the U.S. dollar outweighed the move.
Dealers said uncertainty about monetary policy following the suspension of central bank governor Lamido Sanusi last week and reduction in foreign portfolio flows continued to weigh on the currency, which has lost 3.2 percent since this year.
The local unit touched a low of 165.80 naira during midday trade before the central bank intervened to bring it back to Wednesday's close of 164.80 naira. It closed at 164.60 naira on Tuesday, down 0.12 percent on the day.
"Central bank's intervention ... slowed depreciation of the naira and provided support for the currency," one dealer said.
The regulator has been intervening at interbank trades to prop up the naira over the past months, running down its depleting reserves to manage volatility in the currency.
Dealers said importers, who were among the heavy forex users in Nigeria, were timing their dollar purchases to rhyme with central bank's forex auctions or direct interventions in order to buy dollars at the official rate of 155.75 naira to the greenback.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.