BRIEF-IBM, SecureKey to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
LAGOS, April 23 Nigeria's naira firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as Chevron's local unit sold the U.S. currency and offshore funds bought local debt, dealers said.
The naira was trading 0.34 percent higher at 161.60 naira to the dollar at 1116 GMT, from Tuesday's close of 162.15 naira.
Dealers said the local unit of U.S. oil firm Chevron sold about $18 million to banks, while offshore investors participating in a debt auction on Wednesday sold an undisclosed amount of dollars.
Nigeria was due to auction 200 billion naira ($1.2 billion) in treasury bills and bonds on Wednesday.
Offshore funds have renewed their appetite for Nigerian assets, dealers say, after the West African country rebased its GDP, overtaking South Africa as the continent's biggest economy and making it a more attractive destination for investors. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Susan Fenton)
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
March 20 First Capital Securities Co Ltd : * Says it gets approval to launch 2 branches Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0vzmmb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)