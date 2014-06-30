LAGOS, June 30 The Nigerian currency was
unchanged at 162.90 naira to the dollar at Monday's
market close, supported by dollar sales from the local unit of
Royal Dutch Shell.
The naira had initially eased to 163.05 against the U.S.
dollar, dealers said, but recovered after Shell sold an
undisclosed amount of dollars to some lenders.
"Demand was balanced with dollar flow from Shell ... to keep
the naira at the same level it closed on Friday," one dealer
said, adding that the local units of two foreign banks were
buying hard currency for their clients on Monday.
Dealers expect the naira to remain stable this week, trading
around the 163 mark on possible central bank intervention as
more oil companies make their regular month-end oil dollar
sales.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Robin Pomeroy)