* Naira hits another low after failed c.bank dollar curbs
* Direct intervention triggers small recovery
* Currency down more than 12 pct in last three months
(Releads with central bank intervention)
LAGOS, Dec 18 Nigeria's central bank intervened
again to prop up the naira on Thursday after its efforts to
stamp out speculation by barring commercial banks from holding
dollars failed to prevent the currency hitting another record
low.
Confused by a central bank edict restricting domestic dollar
holdings, dealers initially refused to quote prices for the
naira, which has lost more than 12 percent since September due
to a collapse in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export.
The standoff lasted for nearly an hour before Governor
Godwin Emefiele confirmed that the emergency measures were
designed to end speculative pressure on the currency of Africa's
biggest economy.
"We do not want speculators in this market any longer,"
Emefiele told Reuters. "The banks are not supposed to hold any
funds of their own. They are supposed to buy and sell currency
on behalf of customers."
Within minutes, dealers sent the naira to a record low of
188.85 against the greenback, before it recovered marginally to
187.30 at 1403 GMT after another round of dollar sales by the
central bank, according to dealers.
Nigeria officially devalued the currency by eight percent
last month and widened its target trading band to 160-176
against the dollar, but few analysts believe that level can
hold, given dwindling state oil revenues and declining reserves.
As of Dec. 8, foreign reserves stood at $35.95 billion, down
nearly 20 percent from a year ago after attempts to defend the
naira in the face of a near-halving of global oil prices in the
last five months.
Analysts said regulatory interventions against "speculators"
were unlikely to solve Nigeria's basic problem -- too few
dollars coming in from oil sales.
"The fundamentals remain problematic -- the fact that there
is less supply of dollars than there is demand for dollars,"
said Standard Bank currency analyst Yvette Babb. "That is not
resolved by a one-off regulatory measure."
Thursday's decline for the naira followed a record closing
low on Wednesday after Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala slashed the economic growth forecast in her 2015
budget.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks, Oludare Mayowa and Mfuneko Toyana;
Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Gareth Jones)