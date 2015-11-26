LAGOS Nov 26 The Nigerian naira strengthened
2.1 percent to 235 per dollar on the unofficial market on
Thursday after the central bank moved to enforce documentation
requirements on bureau de change operators prior to dollar
sales, traders said.
In a circular seen by Reuters on Thursday, the central bank
asked all bureau de change operators to submit accounts showing
their dollar usage at the start of each week before they can
access future sales, a move traders say was aimed at curbing
speculation.
The naira had fallen sharply on Wednesday, a day after the
central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to stimulate
lending in Africa's biggest economy, traders said.
The currency was quoted at the pegged rate of 197 naira on
the official interbank market on Thursday.
