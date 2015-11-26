(Adds quotes, details, background)
LAGOS Nov 26 The Nigerian naira strengthened
2.1 percent to 235 per dollar on the unofficial market on
Thursday after the central bank moved to enforce documentation
requirements on bureau de change operators prior to dollar
sales, traders said.
In a circular seen by Reuters on Thursday, the central bank
asked all bureau de change (BDCs) operators to submit accounts
showing their dollar usage at the start of each week before they
can access future sales, a move traders say was aimed at curbing
speculation.
The naira had fallen sharply on Wednesday, a day after the
central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to stimulate
lending in Africa's biggest economy, traders said.
The currency was quoted at the pegged rate of 197 naira on
the official interbank market on Thursday.
"It has been observed that a good number of bureaux de
change purchased foreign exchange from the central bank without
rendering returns on their utilisation," the bank said
The central bank has introduced currency controls to stop
the naira weakening, defying calls to further devalue the
currency hard hit by the plunge in global crude
prices.
The bank asked BDCs to immediately return all forex bought
at its Wednesday auction without documents to show how they used
previous purchases. It cut dollar supply to BDCs last week to
conserve its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
