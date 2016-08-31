(Re-led with dollar sales by central bank, para 3 to show
closing rate)
LAGOS Aug 31 Nigeria's central bank sold dollar
to some commercial lenders on Wednesday to support the local
currency, which hit a fresh all-time low of 420 to the dollar on
the unofficial market, the same day Africa's biggest economy
officially slid into recession.
The currency traded at 418 to the dollar on Tuesday and has
been under pressure on the black market for months.
The naira closed at 306 to the dollar on the official window
after the central bank dollar sales, reversing losses in early
traded which saw it quoted at 317.09 to the dollar, but fell
compared with the 305.50 naira closed the previous day.
But bureaux de change operators raised hope of a gradual
appreciation of the local currency in the near term as the
central bank licensed 11 new international money transfer
operators to address the dollar supply side.
"Depending on the effective implementation of the central
bank's policy, the appointment of new international money
transfer operators will ensure that banks will have more dollar
to sell to bureaux de change and provide the needed liquidity in
the market," Aminu Gwadabe president of bureaux de change
association said.
Gwadabe said the central bank's directive that commercial
lenders should sell dollar inflow through money transfer
operators to bureaux de change has boosted daily dollar supply
to the currencies agencies to around $10-$20 million and this
could further boost supply and help support the naira.
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday
that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.06 percent
after shrinking 0.36 in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Toby Chopra)