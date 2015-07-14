LAGOS, July 14 Nigeria Breweries said on Tuesday its first half pretax profit fell 8.5 percent, year-on-year, to 30.99 billion naira ($155.8 million).

Revenues grew 7.2 percent to 151.67 billion naira during the six months to June 30, the local unit of Heineken said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)