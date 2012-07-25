UPDATE 4-Glencore ready for deals and dividends after profit boost
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Nestle said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose 24 percent to 11.52 billion naira ($72 mln), compared with 9.27 billion naira in the same period a year ago.
Revenue at the local unit of the world's biggest food group Nestle SA climbed 56.68 billion naira during the period, from 44.62 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Nestle shares traded flat on Wednesday to end at 490 naira ($3.06). ($1 = 160.05 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by joe Brock)
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/MUMBAI, Feb 23 Canadian exporters are slowing sales of peas and lentils to India, threatening C$1.1 billion ($762.95 million) in annual trade of the food staples, over risk that New Delhi may reject shipments under its tougher approach to pest control.
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb 23 Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, whom U.S. President Donald Trump has tipped to become ambassador to China, said on Thursday that he would work to open that market to U.S. beef exports when he begins his term.