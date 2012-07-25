LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Nestle said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose 24 percent to 11.52 billion naira ($72 mln), compared with 9.27 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Revenue at the local unit of the world's biggest food group Nestle SA climbed 56.68 billion naira during the period, from 44.62 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nestle shares traded flat on Wednesday to end at 490 naira ($3.06). ($1 = 160.05 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by joe Brock)