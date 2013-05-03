LAGOS May 3 Nestle Nigeria said on Friday its first quarter pretax profit fell by 4.08 percent to 7.05 billion naira ($44.56 million), compared with 7.35 billion naira a year ago.

Total revenue at the local unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA, however rose to 30.69 billion naira from 28.67 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.2 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)