UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS May 3 Nestle Nigeria said on Friday its first quarter pretax profit fell by 4.08 percent to 7.05 billion naira ($44.56 million), compared with 7.35 billion naira a year ago.
Total revenue at the local unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA, however rose to 30.69 billion naira from 28.67 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.2 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources