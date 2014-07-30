LAGOS, July 30 Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its half year to June 2014 pre-tax profit rose five percent to 13.93 billion naira ($86.07 million), against 13.21 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings in the local unit of Nestle climbed to 67.20 billion naira, compared with 62.44 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)