UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, July 30 Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its half year to June 2014 pre-tax profit rose five percent to 13.93 billion naira ($86.07 million), against 13.21 billion naira in the same period last year.
Gross earnings in the local unit of Nestle climbed to 67.20 billion naira, compared with 62.44 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources