UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Feb 25 Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its 2014 full year pretax profit fell 6.1 percent to 24.44 billion naira ($121.59 million) compared with 26.04 billion naira a year earlier.
Revenue however rose to 143.32 billion naira, from 133.06 billion naira in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The Nigerian unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA, said it had proposed a final dividend of 17.5 naira for each share, down from 19.02 naira dividend it paid a year ago.
($1 = 201.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.