ABUJA, June 26 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan sacked the managing director of the state oil firm
Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) and three other senior
directors on Tuesday, a presidency statement said.
"To further strengthen the ongoing reforms ... and in
furtherance of efforts to achieve greater transparency and
accountability ... President Jonathan has approved the
re-composition of the executive management team of the NNPC,"
the statement said.
