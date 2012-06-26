ABUJA, June 26 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sacked the managing director of the state oil firm Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) and three other senior directors on Tuesday, a presidency statement said.

"To further strengthen the ongoing reforms ... and in furtherance of efforts to achieve greater transparency and accountability ... President Jonathan has approved the re-composition of the executive management team of the NNPC," the statement said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Gary Hill)