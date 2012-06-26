* Various audits, reports accuse NNPC of being corrupt
* State-oil company said to owe government, oil traders
billions
* President picks engineer Andrew Yakubu for managing
director job
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, June 26 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan is replacing the managing director of state oil company
Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) and three other senior
directors on Tuesday, a presidency statement said.
"To further strengthen the ongoing reforms ... and in
furtherance of efforts to achieve greater transparency and
accountability ... President Jonathan has approved the
re-composition of the executive management team of the NNPC,"
the statement said.
Jonathan has come under intense pressure to clean up
Africa's biggest energy sector after public anger over
corruption and waste of the country's oil wealth surfaced during
January protests over fuel prices.
The incumbent Managing Director Austen Oniwon, the Finance
and Accounts Director Michael Arokodare, Refining Director
Philip Chukwu and Engineering Director Billy Agha have all been
retired, the presidency statement said.
Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has overall control over
Nigeria's energy industry and the NNPC.
Oniwon will be replaced by Andrew Yakubu, a chemical
engineer who has held several positions at NNPC, including
executive director of exploration and production, the statement
said.
Numerous reports and audits have said that corruption is
rife within NNPC. Last year, Transparency International and
Revenue Watch ranked NNPC as the least transparent oil company
in the world.
Oniwon told Reuters in February that corruption in NNPC was
"in the imagination of some people".
A parliamentary report in May uncovered a $6.8 billion fraud
within the fuel subsidy, which is partly run by
NNPC.
The report said NNPC was accountable to no one. It said the
company owed the government 704 billion naira (US$4.33 billion)
for subsidy violations and that it owed oil traders, including
Trafigura, $3.5 billion in unpaid bills.
($1 = 162.6500 Nigerian nairas)
