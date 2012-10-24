ABUJA Oct 24 Nigerian energy firm Oando

has begun producing 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the Ebendo-4 well, ramping up its total output by 40 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

"Bringing the EB-4 well on stream boosts the combined gross production from the Ebendo field significantly to 4,000 bpd," Pade Durotoye, the head of Oando Energy Resources (OER) was quoted as saying in a company statement.

This new oil takes OER's current total oil production to around 5,000 bpd, the statement said.

The bulk of Oando's business is in downstream marketing and sale of imported fuel, but it is expanding its exploration and production operations.