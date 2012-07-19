UPDATE 9-Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face OPEC cuts
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
LAGOS, July 19 Nigerian energy firm Oando's pre-tax profit for the first half of the year fell 20 percent to $67 million, compared to the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.
The firm said profits were down partly because of lower sales of gasoline due to a two week strike in January.
The oil marketing and exploration company said it achieved a turnover of $2.3 billion in the first half, up from $1.87 million during the same period last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion.
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)