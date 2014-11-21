BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
LAGOS Nov 21 Nigerian energy firm Oando plans to raise $300 million via a rights issue of new stock, starting from Nov. 24, it said on Friday.
Oando, with stock listings in Johannesburg and Toronto, said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange shareholders would be able to subscribe to one new share for every four already held as at July 25.
The share sale closes on Dec. 19. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona