LAGOS, Sept 2 Nigeria's rescued lender Oceanic Bank said on Friday it would seek shareholders' approval for the transfer of 40.17 percent of its holdings to Ecobank Transnational Incoporation (ETI.LG>, which it signed a merger deal with last month.

In a notice to shareholders obtained by Reuters, it also said the proposal would hand 49.80 percent of its shares to the state-owned Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), in exchange for the 290.15 billion naira ($1,875 billion ) rescue package it has received from AMCON over the course of this year.

A court ordered manditory meeting to vote on the deal would be held on September 27, the notice said. ($1 = 154.700 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)