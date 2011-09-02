* Recapitalisation deals with rescued banks reaching closure

LAGOS, Sept 2 Nigeria's rescued lender Oceanic Bank said on Friday it would seek shareholders' approval for the transfer of 40.17 percent of its holdings to Ecobank Transnational Incorporation (ETI.LG>, which it signed a merger deal with last month.

It was the second such announcement of detailed plans on how five banks that have struck recapitalisation deals with bailed-out rivals intend to carry out their mergers.

Access Bank said on Thursday it will spend 50 billion naira ($323 million) to acquire a 75 percent stake in rival Intercontinental Bank .

Shareholders hope such deals will mark the beginning of the end of Nigeria's banking crisis.

Uncertainty over its resolution has weighed on banking stocks, which make up about two thirds of the stock exchange, and pushed Nigeria's equity index to 20-month lows

The central bank bailed out the nine banks in 2009 for $4 billion because auditors deemed them so poorly capitalised they posed a risk to sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest economy.

In a notice to shareholders obtained by Reuters, Oceanic also said the proposal would hand 49.80 percent of its shares to the state-owned Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), in exchange for the 290.15 billion naira ($1,875 billion) rescue package it had received over this year.

The scheme giving AMCON, the state-owned "bad bank" set up last year to absorb non-performing loans from the banking sector in exchange for government bonds, a controlling stake was approved by a Federal High Court on Thursday, it said.

A court-ordered mandatory meeting to vote on the deal would be held on September 27, the notice said.

At the mandatory meeting, the bank will seek to reduce its share capital to 889.31 million naira, comprising 1.778 billion shares of 0.50 naira each, through the cancellation of the entire paid up capital.

Intercontinental Bank , Oceanic Bank , Finbank , Union Bank and Equatorial Trust Bank have signed agreements with investors, but shareholders have yet to accept the deals, ahead of a central bank Sept. 30 deadline.

Oceanic Bank signed an agreement with Ecobank, the Togo-based pan-African banking group, last month, paving the way for the rescued lender to recapitalise in time.

Three of the other banks rescued in 2009 were nationalised this month after they failed to show an ability to recapitalise. The other rescued lender, Unity Bank , has already recapitalised. ($1 = 154.700 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)