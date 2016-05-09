LONDON May 9 Shell said on Monday that oil output was continuing at its oil fields in Nigeria despite local media reports of a militant attack near its Bonga facilities.

Media reports said the company was evacuating workers because of threats from militiants.

"Our operations at Bonga are continuing," a spokesman for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) said in a statement, adding that it will continue to monitor the security situation in its operating areas and take all possible steps to ensure the safety of staff and contractors. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by David Goodman)