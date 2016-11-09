LAGOS Nov 9 A community leader in Nigeria's Niger Delta says there has been an oil spill after a militant attack on Shell's Forcados pipeline in the restive region.

* Local leader New-World Endoro says his community told Shell on Wednesday there was an oil spill coming from the Forcados pipeline.

* He says there was an attack on the pipeline on Tuesday but there was no further information where the strike happened exactly.

* There is spill but no fire and soldiers are on patrol in the area now, he says.

* An unverified tweet claiming to speak in the name of the Niger Delta Avengers militants said his group had attacked the Forcados export pipeline on Monday. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)