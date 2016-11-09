LAGOS Nov 9 A community leader in Nigeria's
Niger Delta says there has been an oil spill after a militant
attack on Shell's Forcados pipeline in the restive region.
* Local leader New-World Endoro says his community told
Shell on Wednesday there was an oil spill coming from the
Forcados pipeline.
* He says there was an attack on the pipeline on Tuesday but
there was no further information where the strike happened
exactly.
* There is spill but no fire and soldiers are on patrol in
the area now, he says.
* An unverified tweet claiming to speak in the name of the
Niger Delta Avengers militants said his group had attacked the
Forcados export pipeline on Monday.
