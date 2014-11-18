HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 6:35 P.M. EDT/2235 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
LAGOS Nov 18 Nigeria's long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is not expected to be voted on by parliament before a planned general election in February 2015, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
The bill, which is expected to reform Africa's top oil producer's oil taxes and licences, and to overhaul state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has dragged on for over five years because of political wrangling over its many clauses.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a conference call with investors that foreign direct investments in the country has grown but for the oil sector because of the bill. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Bate Felix, editing by William Hardy)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy recovers.