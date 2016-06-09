LONDON, June 9 Nigeria's Trans Niger Pipeline, one of two major pipelines that carries the Bonny Light crude grade for export, was shut down on Wednesday after a leak was found, industry sources familiar with the matter said.

The shutdown comes just as repairs were completed on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line that also moves the major export grade. Force majeure was declared by Royal Dutch Shell on Bonny Light exports after the NCTL was closed in early May.

One source referring to a memo sent out to participants in the TNP said that it was expected to be down for at least a week and would see around 130,000 barrels per day of production shutdown.

Shell was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting By Julia Payne and Libby George; Editing by Greg Mahlich)