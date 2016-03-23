(Adds union official)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, March 23 Nigeria's oil industry unions,
which staged a strike this month, are pressing the government to
prevent oil majors hit by a slump in crude prices from laying
off staff, the oil minister said on Wednesday.
The two major unions NUPENG and PENGASSAN held a brief
strike two weeks ago after the government said it will split
state oil firm NNPC into separate units, part of reforms by
President Muhammadu Buhari to end graft and mismanagement in the
industry.
They suspended the action after the government said it would
listen to their demands, which they laid out at a meeting with
Buhari, their first since the former general was elected a year
ago.
"They (unions) are worried about job loss in the sector
arising from the position of majors who feel that the economy is
giving the rough end of the stick," said Oil Minister Emmanuel
Ibe Kachikwu, who attended Wednesday's meeting.
"And so we are going to be working with the oil majors to
ensure that we do not experience the kind of job loss that we
are hearing has the potential to occur in the sector," he told
reporters.
Oil majors such as Shell work with NNPC in joint
ventures.
The unions also opposed job cuts at refineries, which the
government is considering selling, Kachikwu said.
NUPENG head Igwe Achese said the meeting had been
successful. "Mr President has assured us that both NUPENG and
PENGASSAN will continue to be part of the restructuring," he
said.
The unions were also demanding a swift passage of the
Petroleum Industry Bill, a project in the works for a decade to
overhaul the industry, he added. It will call for environmental,
tax and revenues sharing rules.
Kachikwu added the government hoped to end fuel shortages
hitting much of the West African nation within two months as the
state oil firm tries to restart Nigeria's outdated refineries.
"Our strategy is that whatever is produced in the refineries
will not go for sale, we are going to keep them in the strategic
reserve," he said. "The key problem here is that there is no
reserve."
