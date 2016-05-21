YENAGOA Nigeria May 21 Former militants called for a halt to a resurgence of attacks on oil and gas facilities in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta, saying it is an unnecessary distraction for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), a group of former militants who previously targeted the oil-rich region, made the call in a statement late on Friday.

"We should give President Buhari the opportunity to fulfil his promises to the Niger Delta people by maintaining peace in the region," they said in the statement.

Former members of MEND, many of whom amassed large sums of money through contracts to protect pipelines under an amnesty agreement, are influential, although whether this extends to those responsible for the recent attacks is not clear. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)