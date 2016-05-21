YENAGOA Nigeria May 21 Former militants called
for a halt to a resurgence of attacks on oil and gas facilities
in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta, saying it is an unnecessary
distraction for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.
The defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta
(MEND), a group of former militants who previously targeted the
oil-rich region, made the call in a statement late on Friday.
"We should give President Buhari the opportunity to fulfil
his promises to the Niger Delta people by maintaining peace in
the region," they said in the statement.
Former members of MEND, many of whom amassed large sums of
money through contracts to protect pipelines under an amnesty
agreement, are influential, although whether this extends to
those responsible for the recent attacks is not clear.
