(Corrects timeframe for $7.5 billion to 1999-2011, not 2008)
* $7.5 billion in revenues up to 2011 still to be
recouped-NEITI
* $11.6 bln in LNG dividends unremitted by state oil
company-NEITI
* Scrap subsidy, sell oil company joint venture stakes-NEITI
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, June 15 Nigeria's new leaders will meet
the head of a leading global watchdog on corruption to see how
billions of dollars in oil revenue leakage can be curbed.
The head of Oslo-based the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI) is expected to meet Nigeria's
president or vice president this week, its local arm said on
Monday.
Stamping out corruption was one of the main pledges of new
President Muhammadu Buhari's campaign.
Clare Short, the head of EITI, has come to see how its
recommendations can be implemented and help with long-term
reforms. The intiative sets global standards for openness in the
natural resources industries.
The executive secretary of EITI's Nigerian arm (NEITI) said
last week that over $7.5 billion between 1999-2011 still needed
to be recovered from oil and gas companies in Nigeria.
"The amount represents clear cases of underpayments,
under-assessments of taxes, royalties, rents...which have not
been adequately addressed in the past," Zainab Ahmed said.
NEITI has suggested selling the state oil company's stakes
in producing joint ventures to fix its budget woes, a call
echoed by many in the new administration, as well as scrapping
the expensive and graft-riddled fuel subsidy.
The government relies on oil sales for the bulk of its
revenues but there has been little oversight of how these are
handled.
Central bank governor Lamido Sanusi was sacked under former
president Goodluck Jonathan after he said that up to $20 billion
in oil revenues between 2012 and 2013 had not been remitted to
the government by the state oil company NNPC. Buhari said he
would re-examine this allegation.
Ahmed also said NEITI audits showed that some $11.6 billion
of dividends between 1999 and 2012 from the government's
investment in the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company
were not remitted by the state oil company.
"NNPC was unable to provide any evidence that the funds were
remitted to the federation as required by law," she said.
NNPC said the issue of reconciling accounts had been raised
at a previous Inter-Ministerial Task Team and would be discussed
at one this week. The team was designed to implement NEITI's
findings.
NEITI has also said the sale of eight oilfields to NNPC's
upstream arm in 2010-2011 should be reviewed, as they were sold
at $1.85 billion of which only $100 million was remitted to the
federation account in February 2014.
Before his sacking, Sanusi also criticised some of these
deals for being awarded non-competitively to companies that
supplied no services.
(Editing by William Hardy)