Venezuela top prosecutor says Supreme Court "broke" constitution
CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said on Friday that a move by the Supreme Court to take over the role of Congress had violated the constitution.
ABUJA, July 10 Italian oil major Eni said on Friday an explosion at a repair site on one of its Nigerian oil pipelines killed 12 people and injured three on Thursday afternoon.
"The causes of the incident are still under investigation by both Eni and the local authorities," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Libby George, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
PARIS, March 31 French nuclear regulator ASN on Friday published extracts of a decade's worth of correspondence in which it had warned about safety issues at Areva-owned nuclear foundry Creusot Forge.