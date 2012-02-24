* Nigerian oil exports seen up almost 5 percent in April
* Loadings about 1.96 mln bpd in April vs 1.87 in March
* Seventy cargoes to load in April, up from 65 in March
* Extra Nigerian oil will help meet any global shortfall
(Adds detail, comment; paragraphs 2, 4-5, 8-13)
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Feb 24 Nigerian oil exports will
jump to their highest level in four months in April as output
from a new crude stream starts to flow, traders and shipping
sources said on Friday.
The increase in Nigerian oil production, much of it high
quality with low levels of contaminants such as corrosive
sulphur compounds, will help meet any shortfall from disruptions
to supplies from South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Africa's top oil producer is expected to sell around 1.96
million barrels per day (bpd) in April in 70 full or part
cargoes, up from 1.87 million bpd in 65 cargoes in March, the
sources quoted provisional loading programmes as showing.
Nigeria's new Usan offshore oilfield will contribute most of
the extra oil in April, pumping almost 100,000 bpd, the
programmes show.
The field, operated by France's Total SA, is
expected to reach four to five cargoes per month, or about
130,000-160,000 bpd, this year and have a total capacity of up
to 180,000 bpd.
Total said on Friday it had started production at Usan on
schedule. Traders expected initial volumes to be stored and the
first vessels to load in about six weeks.
Total, U.S. major ExxonMobil and commodities trader
Glencore will load the first cargoes, totalling almost
3 million barrels. The Total and ExxonMobil cargoes will both be
sold by tender, traders said.
FURTHER INCREASE?
Provisional loading programmes are often revised after their
initial release and some West African traders believe total
crude oil loadings in April could eventually prove to be more
than 2 million bpd.
The loading figures for April do not include condensate,
which has been running at around 600,000 bpd, traders and
officials have said.
Nigerian oil production and exports have been disrupted
consistently over the last few years by theft from onshore oil
facilities and until recently by attacks on pipelines by
anti-government rebels, especially in the Niger Delta, home of
some of the older onshore fields.
Royal Dutch Shell declared 'force majeure' on its
Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports in early January after
what a company spokesman said was theft from one of its main oil
trunk lines in the Nembe Creek in the Delta.
But attacks and other disruptions have been less frequent
over the last year, despite a wave of strikes and protests in
January protesting against the removal of fuel subsidies by the
government of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Nigeria's key Qua Iboe benchmark crude stream will export
about 380,000 bpd in April, up from 368,000 bpd in March. The
country's other key crude oil production stream, Bonny Light,
will load around 163,000 bpd, up from 156,000 bpd in March.
(Editing by James jukwey)