FLORENCE/LONDON Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for the bulk of the past year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru told Reuters on Monday.

The pipeline, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), has been out for most of the past year after several militant attacks, the first on a subsea pipeline in February.

Seplat's typical production of 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Nigeria is exported via either the Forcados export terminal or the Warri refinery. (Reporting by Ron Bousso in Florence and Libby George in London; editing by Jason Neely)