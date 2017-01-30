FLORENCE/LONDON Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados
Pipeline which has been shut for the bulk of the past year could
reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief
Executive Austin Avuru told Reuters on Monday.
The pipeline, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development
Company (NPDC), has been out for most of the past year after
several militant attacks, the first on a subsea pipeline in
February.
Seplat's typical production of 75,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in Nigeria is exported via either the Forcados export terminal
or the Warri refinery.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso in Florence and Libby George in
London; editing by Jason Neely)