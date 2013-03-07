GENEVA, March 7 Nigerian oil shipments from the
Shell-operated 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bonga field
are facing delays of up to five days, oil traders said on
Thursday, adding to supply disruptions in the top African
producer.
The reason for the delays at the offshore facility was
unclear, with one trader saying it was taking longer to fill
tankers because of lower-than-expected production.
Shell said there were no production issues at the field, but
did not comment on the loading delays.
The Bonga stream, one of Nigeria's largest, was originally
due to load six cargoes in April but one of these has now been
deferred to May and others have been issued with revised loading
dates, one trader said.
A second trader with direct knowledge of Bonga exports said
that the stream was subject to delays of several days in April.
Exports from OPEC member Nigeria have been frequently
disrupted in recent months due to pipeline leaks and floods. The
country typically exports around 2 million-2.2 million bpd.
Shell confirmed on Thursday that one of the country's other
key export grades Bonny Light is still subject to force majeure
following a pipeline leak.