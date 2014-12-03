LONDON Dec 3 Shell reopened its Nigerian 28-inch TNP Bonny Light crude oil pipeline after an investigation due to a leak, a spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday.

The 24-inch pipeline, the source of crude spill, remains closed, the spokeswoman said.

"The joint investigation visit to the site of the spill, comprising representatives of government regulatory agencies, the communities, SPDC (Shell's venture in Nigeria) and some NGOs, established that the incident was caused by a failed crude theft point installed by unknown persons," spokeswoman Sally Donaldson said in an email.

(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Louise Heavens)