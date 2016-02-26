ABUJA/LONDON Feb 26 Flows of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil to the export terminal could be halted until April, sources told Reuters.

Pipeline operator SPDC, a Shell affiliate, put the grade under force majeure on Feb. 21, a week after a pipeline leak forced it to halt loadings to the export platform, according to an email from the company.

Local producers have had to shut Forcados crude output as a result, with local and trading sources saying it is likely to take until early April before the pipeline is repaired and oil production can resume and flow to the export terminal.

About 249,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil were scheduled to be exported from the Forcados stream in both February and March.

Sources said that gas production associated with the Forcados field could also have to close, depending on how long it takes to repair the pipeline.

Shell declined to comment. (Reporting By Julia Payne and Libby George; Editing by David Goodman)