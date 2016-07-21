LONDON, July 21 Exports of Nigeria's largest crude oil stream, Qua Iboe, will remain under force majeure for at least one month while operator ExxonMobil repairs a leak on the pipeline feeding the terminal, sources told Reuters.

Exxon declared force majeure last week citing a "system anomaly" it observed during a routine check. Sources told Reuters this week that the pipeline lost pressure while loading a cargo of crude oil, and that the company subsequently discovered a leak on the underwater pipeline.

An Exxon spokesman declined to comment on any leak or a timeline for repairs. Sources said repairs needed were more extensive than initially thought, and would not begin this week. The force majeure was likely to remain in place for a minimum of one month, several sources said. (Reporting By Libby George and Julia Payne; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)