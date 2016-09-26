(Adds local witnesses, Niger Delta Avengers attack)
LONDON, Sept 26 Nigeria's Trans Niger Pipeline,
which carries Bonny Light crude, has been shut as a
precautionary measure after a fire was seen, a spokesman for the
Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) said
on Monday.
It was not yet clear whether export supplies will be subject
to force majeure, according to Shell.
The SPDC spokesman said a fire was spotted on the "right of
way" on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) at Gio in Ogoni land, one
of two pipelines that export Bonny Light crude oil.
The line is also the right of way for a Bonny-refinery
pipeline belonging to the Petroleum Products Marketing Company
(PPMC), a subsidiary of state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC).
"A joint investigation visit will determine the cause and
impact of the fire," the Shell spokesman said.
Witnesses reported eruptions at two points along the
pipeline and said a fierce fire forced locals to evacuate.
"The fire is huge and still raging when I left," said
Kentebe Ibiaridor, a project officer with a local environmental
rights group. "We do not know the cause of fire yet, whether it
is sabotage or system failure.
Bonny Light crude is also exported via the Nembe Creek Trunk
Line.
On Saturday, the Niger Delta Avengers, a group that has
claimed responsibility for a string of attacks on Nigerian oil
infrastructure this year, said it had struck a Bonny Light
pipeline, ending several weeks of calm under a ceasefire with
the government.
A spokesman for the militants said in an emailed statement
that the attack on Saturday was in the sea near Bonny island,
making it unclear whether the incidents were related.
(Reporting by Libby George in London, Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa
and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha; editing by David Clarke)