ABUJA Oct 24 Nigeria lost around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production due to severe flooding in recent weeks but output is now back to normal, an oil industry regulator told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It was as a result of the recent flooding. Around 500,000 bpd was shut down for a two to three week period but things are back to normal now," a spokesman for the Department of Petroleum Resources said by phone.

Shell said its Nigerian venture had declared force majeure on exports of the Bonny and Forcados crudes on Friday, citing damage caused by thieves and flooding affecting a third-party supplier it did not identify.