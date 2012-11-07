* Heaviest rains have passed, water levels falling - agency
* Shell, Total still have force majeures in place
* Heaviest floods in 50 years killed 363 people
ABUJA, Nov 7 Nigeria's worst floods in 50 years
are no longer affecting oil output, an industry regulator said
on Wednesday, although foreign oil majors have not yet said
their production is back to normal.
West African oil traders told Reuters this week there is
ample supply of Nigerian crude in the market and loading
programmes show December exports are due to be the highest in
six months.
"Production is back to normal and has been for some time, it
was only a brief outage," a spokesman for the Department of
Petroleum Resources (DPR) said by phone.
Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter and usually
pumps between 2-2.5 million barrels per day (bpd). Widespread
oil theft and a lack of accurate statistics means output figures
fluctuate from month-to-month.
The DPR on Oct. 24 said floods had cut out 500,000 bpd of
oil output in the previous weeks, reducing total production to
around 2.1 million bpd, but was back to normal by the time of
the announcement.
Shell still has a force majeure in place on Bonny
Light and Forcados crude oil grades, after oil theft and
flooding cut up to 20 percent of Nigeria's output last month.
The Anglo-Dutch major said on Nov. 1 that floods would hit
around 20,000 bpd of its output in the fourth quarter and this
could get worse. It hopes to lift the force majeure on the two
Nigerian grades by the end of November.
French oil firm Total declared force majeure in
mid-October on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG's liquefaction plant,
saying it had stopped oil and gas production on one onshore
block, which was losing 90,000 bpd of oil equivalent, in which
it has a 40 percent stake. .
It said on Wednesday the force majeure was still in place.
Nigeria usually suffers flash flooding during the wet
season, which runs roughly between April-October, but the sheer
scale of rains this year has left large parts of southern
regions, where the oil industry is, under water.
At least 363 people have been killed due to the floods since
the start of July and 2.1 million people have been displaced,
according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
NEMA said on Wednesday the oil-producing Niger Delta region
was still flooded but water levels were falling and the heaviest
rains had passed as Nigeria enters its 6-month long dry season.