* Heaviest rains have passed, water levels falling - agency

* Shell, Total still have force majeures in place

* Around 10 percent of Nigerian crude oil exports affected

* Heaviest floods in 50 years killed 363 people

By Joe Brock

ABUJA, Nov 7 Nigeria's worst floods in 50 years are no longer affecting oil output, an official said on Wednesday, although foreign oil firms have not yet said production is back to normal and traders said up to 10 percent of exports could still be affected.

West African oil traders told Reuters six or seven cargoes of Nigerian crude of around 1 million barrels each have been delayed out of the total of 72 Nigerian crude cargoes that had been due to load in November.

"Production is back to normal and has been for some time. It was only a brief outage," a spokesman for the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said by telephone.

Well-placed foreign oil industry sources, who declined to be identified, said Nigerian oil output was recovering slowly and could be back to normal by the end of November, although the speed of recovery would depend largely on the weather.

Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter and usually pumps between 2-2.5 million barrels per day (bpd). Widespread oil theft and a lack of accurate statistics means output figures fluctuate from month-to-month.

The DPR on Oct. 24 said floods had cut out 500,000 bpd of oil output in the previous weeks, reducing total production to around 2.1 million bpd, but was back to normal by the time of the announcement.

Oil traders say the impact of the lost oil production has been softened by ample supplies of Nigerian crude and relatively low demand for several key grades.

Loading programmes show exports in December are due to be the highest in six months as several oilfields return from maintenance and other disruption.

"ALMIGHTY SURPLUS"

But the market could tighten quickly if demand picks up.

"If the market were tight and there was not an almighty surplus of oil, there would be a significant impact on prices," said a crude oil trader working for a large refinery.

"But we are in a weak market, so prices are not moving."

Shell still has a force majeure in place on Bonny Light and Forcados crude oil grades, after oil theft and flooding cut up to 20 percent of Nigeria's output last month.

The Anglo-Dutch major said on Nov. 1 that floods would hit around 20,000 bpd of its output in the fourth quarter and this could get worse. It hopes to lift the force majeure on the two Nigerian grades by the end of November.

French oil firm Total declared force majeure in mid-October on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG's liquefaction plant, saying it had stopped oil and gas production on one onshore block, which was losing 90,000 bpd of oil equivalent, in which it has a 40 percent stake.

It said on Wednesday the force majeure was still in place.

Nigeria usually suffers flash flooding during the wet season, which runs roughly between April to October, but the sheer scale of rains this year has left large parts of southern regions, where the oil industry is, under water.

At least 363 people have been killed due to the floods since the start of July and 2.1 million people have been displaced, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

NEMA said on Wednesday the oil-producing Niger Delta region was still flooded but water levels were falling and the heaviest rains had passed as Nigeria enters its 6-month long dry season.