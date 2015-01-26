* Forcados carries more than 200,000 bpd
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, Jan 26 Nigeria resumed operations on its
Trans Forcados oil pipeline, a senior oil official said on
Monday, bringing back on stream part of the network whose
closure also led to a near halving of the country's gas
production.
The pipeline, which had been shut for a week due to
sabotage, resumed on Saturday afternoon, David Ige, executive
director of gas and power at Nigerian National Petroleum Corp,
told Reuters.
It transports the Forcados crude oil grade in the delta
region and was scheduled to export about 260,000 barrels per day
in January and 210,000 bpd in February.
The west African crude market is already oversupplied, so
the resumption had little immediate impact on prices.
The outage also halted a significant part of Nigeria's
natural gas production. Gas fields had to be shut down because
the condensate they produce alongside the gas is normally
evacuated via Forcados.
"Forcados is a major artery...when this pipeline is out we
lose gas production... (It) accounts for 40-50 percent of gas
production in the country," Ige said.
Each time the pipeline goes down, two power plants also lose
input and electricity supplies for the east of the country are
affected, he said.
BACKLOGS
London and Lagos listed Nigerian producer Seplat
, Nigeria's Panocean and NNPC's Nigeria's National
Petroleum Development Co subsidiary (NPDC) produce oil for the
pipeline. A small alternative route exists through the Warri
refinery but its capacity is small, meaning backlogs build up
after a few days, Ige said.
Separately, Royal Dutch Shell said its 150,000 bpd
Nembe Creek oil pipeline, which carries Bonny Light crude, was
still shut. A leak was detected and the line was closed on Jan.
17, a spokeswoman for the firm said. The line is operated by
Shell's Nigerian joint venture SPDC.
SPDC also contributes to Forcados' exports but at a
different point closer to the Forcados' oil terminal.
Ige said the country produces around 8 billion cubic feet
per day of gas, of which 1.9 bcf/day is allocated for domestic
consumption.
Almost 4 bcf/day is exported via the west African gas
pipeline and as liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a portion used
to balance operations. About 0.8 bcf/day is flared.
Seplat increased its Nigerian oil production to 76,000 bpd
in December and transported the majority of its crude via the
Forcados pipeline, a spokeswoman for the company said without
commenting on the status of the fields.
