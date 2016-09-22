(Adds volume of expected Oct. exports)

LONDON, Sept 22 Exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude stream oil are set to resume at the end of September for the first time since February with a loading programme issued for October, trade sources said on Thursday.

The first cargo is expected to load on Sept. 28, the sources said. October exports are expected to be around 230,000 barrels per day, a preliminary loading list showed.

SPDC, a local affiliate of Shell, operates the terminal and declared force majeure on exports on Feb. 22 after a sub-sea pipeline was hit by militant group the Niger Delta Avengers. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alexander Smith)