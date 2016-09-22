(Adds volume of expected Oct. exports)
LONDON, Sept 22 Exports of Nigeria's Forcados
crude stream oil are set to resume at the end of September for
the first time since February with a loading programme issued
for October, trade sources said on Thursday.
The first cargo is expected to load on Sept. 28, the sources
said. October exports are expected to be around 230,000 barrels
per day, a preliminary loading list showed.
SPDC, a local affiliate of Shell, operates the
terminal and declared force majeure on exports on Feb. 22 after
a sub-sea pipeline was hit by militant group the Niger Delta
Avengers.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alexander Smith)