* Oil slump left Nigeria short of funds to import oil
products
* NNPC has ramped up deals to exchange oil for oil products
* Contracts not yet signed, vulnerable to changes at NNPC
By Libby George and Julia Payne
LONDON/ABUJA, March 17 Nigeria is set to ramp up
the amount of crude oil it swaps for vital gasoline imports by
more than a third as it grapples with the worst economic crisis
in years and upheaval in its graft-ridden energy sector.
A more than 60 percent drop in global oil prices since 2014
has hammered Nigeria's economy and triggered a currency crisis,
leaving it short of funds to pay for imports of oil products.
While the country is Africa's biggest oil producer, it is
almost entirely reliant on imports for oil products, especially
gasoline, after successive governments allowed its refineries to
fall into disrepair.
In recent weeks, state oil company NNPC agreed deals with
seven refining companies - ENI, Essar, Litasco, Total, Cepsa,
Societe Ivorienne de Raffinage (SIR) and Vitol refining arm
Varo, with local partners - to take oil in exchange for gasoline
imports, according to traders and other sources close to the
negotiations. (See table below)
The deals are crucial to staving off fuel shortages that
have already created queues across the country.
"Nobody wants to see people spend two hours on fuel queues,"
oil minister Emmanuel Kachikwu said on Twitter this week. "We
are working on long-term solutions."
The deals are not yet watertight, however.
While the broad terms were agreed, multiple sources told
Reuters that at least some of the one-year contracts have not
been signed - leaving them at risk of change.
NNPC is in the middle of a restructuring that will split it
into 30 different companies, leading to an extensive management
shake-up.
Sources said constant changes in management and staffing at
NNPC meant they were at times dealing with one person one day,
and a different the next, making it difficult to conclude the
contracts and raising concerns over NNPC changing the terms.
Under preliminary agreements, each refiner will ship roughly
90,000 tonnes of gasoline in exchange for each 950,000-barrel
cargo of oil, regardless of the grade, along with other
products, sources said.
That amounts to NNPC swapping 330,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of crude in total, well above the 210,000 bpd agreed initially
last year with four refineries.
The new agreements were intended to start with the April
crude loading programmes.
CHALLENGES ABOUND
Even with the new deals, Nigeria needs additional product
imports.
NNPC's ambitious plan to revamp its 445,000 bpd of neglected
refining capacity was quickly thwarted by security problems;
frequent attacks on pipelines feeding the four plants have kept
most of them offline all year.
As the currency crisis has hampered importers' ability to
get credit, NNPC has also asked trading houses to bring in oil
products, particularly gasoline, sources told Reuters. In
exchange, it has promised cargoes of crude oil later on, in what
are effectively spot swap deals.
"That is the only way they can resolve the immediate
drought," one trader said of the exchange proposal. "It's the
only thing they can do."
Shipping fixtures showed a rise in the number of vessel
bookings into Nigeria over the past two weeks. But traders said
NNPC's promise to supply crude only after delivery of the
product, would make it difficult for some traders to meet their
orders.
"The rules have changed," another trader said. "Now, it's
the products supplier who is exposed."
Still, fear of missing out on potentially lucrative future
deals means some are willing to take that risk.
"If you refuse, you're out of the game," the trader said.
Details of oil swap contracts broadly agreed:
Refiner Local partner Crude
volume(bpd
estimated)
Litasco MRS 60,000
Cepsa Oando 60,000
Varo Calson 60,000
SIR Sahara 60,000
ENI Oando 30,000
Essar Shoreline 30,000
Total Total Nigeria 30,000
Total volume 330,000
(Editing by Susan Fenton)