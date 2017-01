ABUJA Oct 24 Nigeria will hold a meeting with community leaders and representatives of militants from the Niger Delta next week to end the insurgents' attacks on oil facilities in the southern region, two oil ministry sources told Reuters on Monday.

"An enlarged Niger Delta stakeholders dialogue will be held in Abuja on October 31," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing by Jane Merriman)