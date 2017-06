ABUJA, March 30 Nigeria will send its Petroleum Industry Governance Bill to the senate for consideration on April 24, a spokesman for Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Thursday.

The bill is the latest step in a decade-long attempt to reform the country's oil sector. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by David Goodman)