* Buyers, NNPC likely to reach operator compromise
* NNPC to "operate" but sub-contract - sources
* Stalled reforms holding back investment
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Sept 23 Shell's (RDSa.L) Nigerian oil
block sales are heading for a messy conclusion due to a tussle
over who operates the fields, sources close to the deals said,
highlighting the complex nature of doing business in Africa's
largest energy industry.
Shell along with foreign oil major partners Total
and Eni have agreed to sell their share in four onshore
oil blocks which Shell operates in the Niger Delta wetlands but
they need ministerial approval.
Deals for the blocks, one of which attracted a bid of over
$1 billion, have already been agreed and a 10 percent deposit
paid. These payments triggered a 180-day window for the deals to
be completed, the first of which expires at the end of this
month, according to sources involved.
State-oil firm NNPC, which owns the majority stake in the
blocks, is at loggerheads with the buyers because it says its
subsidiary will take over from Shell as operator of the fields
once the deals are completed.
But some buyers of the blocks are not willing to complete
the deals if NNPC is the operator.
A consortium led by Poland's Kulczk Oil Ventures
agreed a deal for Shell's block OML 42, while independent energy
firm Eland Oil, in partnership with Nigeria's Starcrest, has
agreed to buy OML 40. Niger Delta E&P and Petrolin won OML 34
and Conoil, owned by Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenugu, picked
up the biggest block OML 30.
Financial backers will not want to lose their initial
funding, in one case topping $100 million, while NNPC and Shell
will want deals to go through to realise financial returns, so a
compromise should be found.
The likely scenario is that NNPC becomes the "operator" of
the blocks and then farms out the development of the fields to
another firm. This could be the buyer of Shell's share or
another contractor and potentially a host of other companies in
between, sources close to the deals told Reuters.
"Just because you're the 'operator' doesn't mean the guys on
the ground will have your logo on their shirt," a source with
one oil company involved in the bidding process told Reuters.
"It would be a disaster for some of these companies if these
deals don't go through and I'm sure a compromise will be made.
There might be a few more layers and a bit less money at the end
of the line but it will still be nicely profitable," he added.
INCONSISTENT
The government says it wants NNPC to increase the amount of
oil it operates and not give away rights to other companies.
But oil minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, earlier this year
signed off operating rights on three other onshore blocks OML 4,
38 and 41 shortly before leaving office. President Goodluck
Jonathan re-appointed her after winning April's elections.
Operating rights for these blocks were given to Seplat
Petroleum, a company owned by two other small Nigerian firms.
Seven Energy, partly-owned by British firm Petrofac ,
was brought in to help operate the blocks through its Nigerian
subsidiary Septa Energy. The operation of the fields may
eventually be done by Petrofac, industry sources said.
The process for allocating who operates blocks and selling
stakes in fields is inconsistent and was unclear to the buyers
of Shell's fields who have complained that they were led to
believe they would run the projects.
Inefficiency and a lack of financing within NNPC has been
acknowledged by Nigeria's government, which has ordered a
comprehensive audit. International watchdogs, Transparency
International and Revenue Watch Institute, rated NNPC as the
least transparent out of 44 national and international energy
companies, in a report earlier this year.
Nigeria's government says its ambition is to make NNPC a
successful state-owned energy company like Brazil's Petrobras
and Malaysia's Petronas but becoming operator in name, but not
in practise, won't get them to that goal.
While the oil ministry and NNPC has spent months involving
itself in asset sales between other companies, new investment in
the energy sector has stalled, mainly due to political wrangling
over the Petroleum Industry Bill.
Nigeria has assumed oil production of more than 2.4 million
barrels per day next year but without investment in new projects
to replace reserves, production will soon begin declining.
"The problem for the industry is it has found itself bogged
down in opaque details at a time when it has failed to clarify
the big strategic issues of how it is going to manage a sector
of such critical importance for the country," said Antony
Goldman, Nigerian oil and gas expert and head of PM Consulting.
