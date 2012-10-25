GENEVA Oct 25 Delays on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil have been extended from five to ten days after damage to pipelines caused by suspected oil theft, trade sources said on Thursday.

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it had declared force majeure on the grade. In a further sign of uncertainty about future loadings, a shipping list for Forcados in December has not yet been released.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)